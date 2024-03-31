American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) Announces Dividend of $0.18

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1773 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KORP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 4,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,934,000.

About American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

