AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 601 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

