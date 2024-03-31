AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 70,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,884,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,013,000 after purchasing an additional 543,083 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 671,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,768,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 20,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $136.05 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $705.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

