AlphaMark Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 3,750.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.92 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.