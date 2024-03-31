AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 303 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $175.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $109.23 and a twelve month high of $179.68.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

