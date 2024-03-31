AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $9,262,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in M/I Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHO

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.