AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $57.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 933,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,183,842 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

