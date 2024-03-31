AlphaMark Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $100.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

