AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $111.96.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

