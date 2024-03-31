AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after purchasing an additional 628,944 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UPS opened at $148.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.