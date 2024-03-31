AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTMX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.86.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

