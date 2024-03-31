AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

