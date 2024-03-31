Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 2.26% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 6,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,600. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25.

