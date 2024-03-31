Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

About Almaden Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.



Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

