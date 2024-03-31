Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.03.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
