Alliance Wealth Management Group Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $769,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.29 and a one year high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.