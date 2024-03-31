Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 29th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $12.17.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
