Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.41.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$19.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.34. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.8047079 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

