Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,111.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 37,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $57,354.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

