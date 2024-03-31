Aion Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1,229.59 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00112311 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00040095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017405 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002817 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

