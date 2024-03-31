Aion (AION) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,316.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00111634 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017562 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002828 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

