Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 28,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

