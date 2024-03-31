AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 13,754 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,754 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.60. 1,945,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

