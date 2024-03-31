AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 34,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.80. 448,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.48. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

