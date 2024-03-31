AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,669,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.66. The company has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $198.61 and a 12 month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.