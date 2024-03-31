AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,709 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. 2,621,446 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

