AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,588,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 494,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,226,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.99. 1,262,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,847. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.47. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

