AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.69 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

