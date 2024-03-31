AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,761,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

