AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.93 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 241.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.90. 654,180 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

