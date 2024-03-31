AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 672,400 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after purchasing an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $206.05.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

