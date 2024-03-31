AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.08 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 839,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,524,000 after buying an additional 442,509 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,778 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

