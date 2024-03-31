AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

IWS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 274,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

