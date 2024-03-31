AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,423 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $57.62. 3,116,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,651,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

