AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,362,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 387,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,288,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,090,972 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

