AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 810,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,581. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

