AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after buying an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,688,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $103.79. 725,987 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.