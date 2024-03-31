AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 333 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $481.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,426. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.82 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.29. The company has a market capitalization of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.62.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

