AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,423,000. Forum Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,675,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,136,004. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

