Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $650.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.22. Adobe has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,569,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $78,491,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.