Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Up 55.6% in March

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the February 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,644 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ANL opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31. Adlai Nortye has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

