adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

adidas Price Performance

Shares of ADDYY opened at $112.08 on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. As a group, analysts expect that adidas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of adidas by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of adidas during the second quarter valued at about $247,000.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

