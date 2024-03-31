Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 37.6% in March

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 29th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Stock Performance

Adecco Group stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 1.36%. Research analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.8351 dividend. This is a boost from Adecco Group’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.96%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.