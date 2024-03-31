Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Acutus Medical stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Acutus Medical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.