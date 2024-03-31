Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 29th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
