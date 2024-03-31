Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the February 29th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $2.84.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 736,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.