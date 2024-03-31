AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Increases Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.718 per share on Friday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. AB Volvo has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $30.14.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VLVLY. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

