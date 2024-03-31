AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (TAFI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 5th

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

TAFI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. 567,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,932. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Get AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,535 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.