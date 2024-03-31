AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI) Announces Dividend of $0.07

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0698 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAFI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,932. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000.

About AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF

The Ab Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment-grade municipal bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than three years.

