AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:TAFL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $25.53. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50.
