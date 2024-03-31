AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Plans Dividend of $0.08

AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0766 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA TAFM remained flat at $25.42 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.39. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $25.56.
