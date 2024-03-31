AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2117 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from AB High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYFI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 98,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,741. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Get AB High Yield ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AB High Yield ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,103,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in AB High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,268,000.

About AB High Yield ETF

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.